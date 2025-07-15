Adelita Grijalva projected to win Democratic primary for her late father's Congressional seat

article

The Brief The Associated Press is projecting Adelita Grijalva to win the special primary election for her father's former Congressional seat. Raúl Grijalva, who served in Congress for decades, died as a result of cancer treatment complications in March 2025. Daniel Butierez is projected by the AAP to win the Republican Party primary for the same seat.



The Associated Press is projecting a winner in a special Democratic Party primary for Arizona's 7th Congressional District.

What we know:

According to the AP, Adelita Grijalva is projected to win the Democratic primary. Adelita, described by the AP as a progressive, is the daughter of the late Raúl Grijalva, and was considered to be the frontrunner.

Grijalva, who announced his cancer diagnosis in April 2024, died as a result of treatment complications in March 2025. He was first elected to the House in 2002. Prior to his time in Congress, Grijalva served in various public offices for decades, including the Tucson Unified School District Governing Board and the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

Late U.S. Congressman Raul Grijalva

Following the projection, Adelita declared victory via a statement that reads, in part:

"This is a victory not for me, but for our community and the progressive movement my dad started in Southern Arizona more than 50 years ago. We didn’t get distracted by the noise or national headlines. We kept our heads down, did the work, and delivered a message rooted not just in fighting back against a dangerous and tyrannical administration - but in fighting for something: for our democracy, for the dignity of working people, and for the values that truly define Southern Arizona - justice, equity, and opportunity for all."

Other candidates in the Democratic primary include former state lawmaker Daniel Hernandez; digital strategist and reproductive rights advocate Deja Foxx; Indigenous activist and scholar Jose Malvido Jr.; and retired health care executive Patrick Harris Sr.

Hernandez has conceded the race via a statement.

"I want to congratulate Adelita Grijalva on her victory tonight and encourage everyone who supported me to unite behind them in September. We must come together to protect Arizona from the extremism of the Trump administration and Republican-controlled Congress.

"Most importantly, thank you to our incredible supporters, volunteers, and voters who believed in our vision for Arizona and stood with us every step of the way—especially through those hot days of door knocking. While tonight’s results weren’t what we hoped for, I am deeply proud of this campaign and our commitment to Arizona families and the resources they depend on.

"The fight doesn’t end here. As a lifelong Arizonan, I’ll continue to work for the people of our state—for access to healthcare, strong public schools, and equal rights for all."

AP also projecting Republican primary winner

Dig deeper:

Besides the Democratic primary, the AP has also projected Daniel Butierez to win the Republican Party primary for the same seat.

This is not the first time Butierez has made a run for the seat. Per the AP, he captured more than one-third of the vote in the 2024 election against Grijalva.

Grijalva's district considered as deep-blue

A map showing Arizona's 7th Congressional District

Big picture view:

Arizona's 7th Congressional District, according to a map prepared by the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission, covers parts of the West Valley, parts of Tucson and parts of Yuma, along with the cities of Gila Bend and Nogales.

The seat will not decide control of the U.S. House, but it is one of three vacancies in heavily Democratic districts that, when filled in special elections this fall, will likely chip away at Republicans' slender 220-212 majority in the chamber. Democrats enjoy a nearly 2-1 ratio registration advantage over Republicans in the 7th District.

What's next:

A special general election is set to take place on September 23. Early voting for that election will begin on Aug. 27.