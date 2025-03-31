Expand / Collapse search
Adelita Grijalva running for her late father's AZ congressional seat

Updated  March 31, 2025 9:11am MST
Arizona Politics
Adelita Grijalva running for congress

The daughter of late Arizona Congressman Raul Grijalva has announced her candidacy for the state's 7th Congressional District.

The Brief

    • Adelita Grijalva announced her candidacy for Arizona's 7th Congressional District.
    • Grijalva's late father, Raul, held the seat prior to his death on March 13.
    • Adelita Grijalva currently serves on the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

TUCSON, Ariz. - The daughter of late Arizona Congressman Raul Grijalva has announced her candidacy for the state's 7th Congressional District.

The seat was vacated when Grijalva died on March 13 following a battle with cancer. CD 7 covers portions of the Phoenix area, parts of Tucson, and a portion of southeastern Arizona.

What they're saying:

Adelita Grijalva was first elected to public office in 2002 to the Tucson Unified School District Governing Board. She is currently serving on the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

In a news release, Grijalva says she will submit a letter to resign from her seat on the board of supervisors, effective April 4.

"I am running for Congress because Southern Arizona deserves bold leadership that will fight for working families and stand up to Donald Trump," Grijalva said in a statement. "Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and their gang of billionaires are destroying our nation. They’re destroying our schools. They’re attacking our most sacred rights. They’re poisoning our environment. But together, we will stop them. This fight starts right here, right now, in southern Arizona."

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from a news release by Adelita Grijalva for Congress, and a previous FOX 10 report on March 13, 2025.

