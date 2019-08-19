Advocates for childhood sex abuse survivors hold discussion on how to help them

A law in the state is helping sexual assault survivors bring their abusers to justice.

The Arizona Child Protection Act, which was passed in May, lengthens the statute of limitations by 10 years. In addition, the new law gives the victims of child sexual assault whose statutes of limitations that have already passed the chance to go after their abuser. Sponsors of the law say this law will save lives.

On Monday night, the sponsors and advocates of the bill held a panel to further discuss how to help survivors. The meeting, held at South Mountain Community College, was full of people who were there to discuss new rights for sexual assault survivors. The Zero Abuse Project, a non-profit dedicated to stopping child sex abuse, hosted the event with State Senators Paul Boyer and Heather Carter, who were all sponsors for the Arizona Child Protection Act.

"They are so grateful that we championed them, and what happened to them now that they have an avenue to confront their abuser," said State Sen. Boyer. "In many cases, they just wanted an admission of guilt so they can move forward."

"It is really empowering for childhood sex abuse victims when these laws open and gives us for the first time the opportunity to speak the truth," said Bridie Farrell with the Zero Abuse Project. "I have talked to a lot of survivors in Arizona and it’s empowering."

Now, Farrell says if you are watching this and are a survivor, she says to head to arizonachildprotectionact.org and starting speaking to someone, like a family member, and counselor. She says there are plenty of resources to help survivors in this community.