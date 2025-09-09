AG: 'Arizona Mexican Mafia' leader admits to 5 homicides

article

The Brief Paul Eppinger, the alleged leader of the "Arizona Mexican Mafia," has confessed to five gang-related homicides from the 1990s during a financial fraud investigation. Eppinger, who is already serving a federal life sentence, was sentenced to 25 years for each of the homicides after admitting his role in the killings.



Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced Tuesday that the apparent leader of the "Arizona Mexican Mafia," Paul Eppinger, has confessed to five gang-related killings from the 1990s.

The confession came during a financial fraud investigation by the state.

What they're saying:

Mayes said Eppinger admitted to his role in the homicides while being investigated for a scheme that defrauded the state and federal government of pandemic unemployment funds.

She says the scheme involved a number of Arizona inmates and their associates who submitted false claims to get benefits.

Eppinger, who is already serving a federal life sentence, has now been sentenced to 25 years for each of the five homicides.

What you can do:

