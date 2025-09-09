Expand / Collapse search

AG: 'Arizona Mexican Mafia' leader admits to 5 homicides

By
Published  September 9, 2025 5:56pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Paul Eppinger

The Brief

    • Paul Eppinger, the alleged leader of the "Arizona Mexican Mafia," has confessed to five gang-related homicides from the 1990s during a financial fraud investigation.
    • Eppinger, who is already serving a federal life sentence, was sentenced to 25 years for each of the homicides after admitting his role in the killings.

PHOENIX - Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced Tuesday that the apparent leader of the "Arizona Mexican Mafia," Paul Eppinger, has confessed to five gang-related killings from the 1990s.

The confession came during a financial fraud investigation by the state.

What they're saying:

Mayes said Eppinger admitted to his role in the homicides while being investigated for a scheme that defrauded the state and federal government of pandemic unemployment funds.

She says the scheme involved a number of Arizona inmates and their associates who submitted false claims to get benefits.

Eppinger, who is already serving a federal life sentence, has now been sentenced to 25 years for each of the five homicides.

What you can do:

Click here to learn more about this announcement.

The Source

  • The Arizona Attorney General's Office

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNewsKris Mayes