AG: 'Arizona Mexican Mafia' leader admits to 5 homicides
PHOENIX - Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced Tuesday that the apparent leader of the "Arizona Mexican Mafia," Paul Eppinger, has confessed to five gang-related killings from the 1990s.
The confession came during a financial fraud investigation by the state.
What they're saying:
Mayes said Eppinger admitted to his role in the homicides while being investigated for a scheme that defrauded the state and federal government of pandemic unemployment funds.
She says the scheme involved a number of Arizona inmates and their associates who submitted false claims to get benefits.
Eppinger, who is already serving a federal life sentence, has now been sentenced to 25 years for each of the five homicides.
