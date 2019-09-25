AHS: Abused pug found along Camelback

article

Officials with the Arizona Humane Society say a pug will remain under its trauma team's care indefinitely after it was found abused along Camelback Road on Monday.

The dog, according to Bretta Nelson, was found near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road, and x-rays of the dog show it had suffered two franctured ribs, a fractured pelvis and a fractured tooth.

Nelson said 19-year-old Netzer Villagomez has been arrested by Phoenix Police, accused of animal cruelty. Nelson said from November 2018 to now, Arizona Humane Society's animal cruelty investigators have responded to over 7,000 cases of suspected animal cruelty cases.