Airbnb host shot in chest, tenant charged with attempted murder

Police in Portland, Oregon, said a suspected gunman is in jail after he allegedly shot an Airbnb host.

Authorities said the shooting happened Wednesday around 8:38 p.m. local time.

Caveion Lett, 21, is charged with attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, and unlawful use of a weapon. He’s currently located at the Multnomah County Detention Center.

Investigators said they responded to the shooting at a house on the 4600 block of Northeast Grand Avenue. They found the Airbnb host, a woman, shot in the chest before transporting her to a local hospital. Investigators said she did have life-threatening injuries but the medical staff was able to save her life.

Authorities said Lett was in a room of the house and surrendered to police after a protracted negotiation.

It is believed the Airbnb host was attempting to contact Lett before he fired multiple rounds from a 9mm handgun through the door, according to a news release.

A gun was seized as evidence.

FOX Television Stations has reached out to Airbnb for comment.

