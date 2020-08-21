Expand / Collapse search
All Harkins Theatres in Arizona to reopen Aug. 28 with COVID-19 safety guidelines

By FOX 10 Staff
Updated 1 hour ago
PHOENIX - Officials with movie theater chain Harkins Theatres announced Tuesday that all locations in Arizona will reopen Aug. 28.

Company officials announced some changes to the way the theaters will operate, including requiring all moviegoers and employees to wear masks, refilling loyalty cups in disposable cups, socially-distanced seating, enhanced learning, and other health and safety measures

All locations in Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas will open as well.

The movie theater chain closed all of its locations temporarily in March as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information can be found here https://www.harkins.com/Welcome-Back