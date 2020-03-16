Harkins Theatres temporarily closes all locations due to coronavirus pandemic
PHOENIX - Officials with Harkins Theatres say they will suspend its operations temporarily due to the spread of COVID-19.
According to a statement released Monday, the theater chain is following the guidance from the CDC, the World Health Organization, and the Federal government, even though there have been no reported cases of coronavirus at Harkins Theatres locations.
The closure is expected to last through March 31, 2020, according to the statement.
"While this is certainly disappointing news for us, our overriding concern is for those directly impacted by this potentially deadly disease, our communities and the dedicated members of our team," read a portion of the statement.
Harkins officials say all of its employees will continue to be paid during the closure.
According to the company's website, there are 34 Harkins locations in five states. Many of the theaters are located in Arizona.
Additional Resources
Coronavirus Now: coronavirusnow.com
FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus
Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
(Spanish Version/Versión en Español): https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html
Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars
https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus
