Alleged armed robbery outside Burton Barr Central Library, no arrests made

Silent Witness is asking for the public's help to solve a year-old armed robbery case at Burton Barr Library.

Police say the alleged crime happened right outside the central Phoenix library on February 25, 2022 at 6:15 p.m.

The victim was using WiFi outside the building when a suspect approached him and pulled out a handgun, demanding property.

A struggle broke out between the two of them, and the victim managed to get the gun away from the suspect.

The suspect fled on a black spray-painted mountain bike with a yellow rear wheel chain sprocket.

"This is only one victim," said Sgt. Brian Bower with Phoenix PD. "We don't know how many other victims he has caused throughout this last year and a half. Detectives are in a big hurry, trying to get…information to solve this case."

The suspect was described as a 6'1", 200-pound white or Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Burton Barr Central Library: