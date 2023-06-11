Alleged DUI driver struck and killed pedestrian, Phoenix police say

A man has been accused of aggravated DUI after he allegedly struck and killed another man near 43rd Avenue and Glendale on Saturday night.

Police say they found 35-year-old Ricardo Martinez with "obvious signs of trauma" on top of a car stopped in the street.

Martinez died at the hospital. The driver, 47-year-old Matthew Rhoades, was uninjured.

Witnesses say Martinez had crossed the street mid-block when he was hit.

Rhoades, who apparently had a suspended license, showed signs of impairment and was booked into jail, police say.

Where the crash happened: