Alzheimer's Disease: UArizona researchers using AI technology to spot and treat the illness

A human brain is the most complex organ we have, and when Alzheimer’s moves in, the disease is devastating and deadly.

Dr. Rui Chang with The University of Arizona College of Medicine, Tucson is hoping to change that.

"I'm hopeful that we can see a treatment," said Dr. Chang. "FDA-approved treatment in five to 10 years from now for Alzheimer’s."

Dr. Chang is using artificial intelligence to identify causes of Alzheimer’s, as well as potential drug targets.

"Now is the golden time, now is the golden time," Dr. Chang said. "Finally the AI algorithm is able to catch up with the data."

Rui Chang

Dr. Chang says in the past a biologist could spend an entire career studying one gene, but now, AI is able to swipe through the whole genome and look at the genome all at once.

In the human genome, there are 40 to 50,000 genes. AI can study them all quickly.

Many have heard about ChatGPT and how it can quickly write out someone’s homework. Dr. Chang says the mathematic algorithms behind his AI and ChatGPT is similar, but his spits out genetic code.

"The genetic code, this is my language," Dr. Chang said.

Dr. Chang, whose own grandmother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, remains optimistic that his teams work with AI means a cure will come soon.

"We are very excited," Dr. Chang said.

To read more about the research that was just published, visit:

https://www.nature.com/articles/s42003-023-04791-5