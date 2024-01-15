Amazon delivery driver in custody following indecent exposure incident: Peoria PD

Officials with Peoria Police say they have a person in custody, following an indecent exposure incident in the Northwest Valley over the weekend.

The incident happened in the area of 83rd Avenue and Northern. According to police, officers were sent to the area at around 1:00 p.m. on Jan. 14.

The suspect, according to police, is confirmed to be an Amazon delivery driver. We reached out to an Amazon spokesperson for comment, who said they are in coordination with police, and deferred all comments to them.

An investigation, according to Peoria Police officials, remains ongoing.

Area where the incident happened