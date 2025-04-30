Amazon launches drone delivery service in Tolleson for local online shoppers

The Brief Amazon Prime Air is starting to deliver packages via delivery drone in the Tolleson area. Packages that are less than five pounds and within a seven-mile radius of the fulfillment center can have their order delivered via drone for an extra charge. The fulfillment center has 12 drones they are using at its Tolleson location.



If you live in the Tolleson area, your next Amazon order could be delivered by air.

The fulfillment center in the West Valley suburb now has 12 delivery drones taking to the skies of Tolleson through its Prime Air service.

What we know:

Customers in the area can get products from the fulfillment center within one hour of placing an order.

This is a first of its kind operation with the drone center being located at a fulfillment site.

What they're saying:

"The drones are designed by Amazon and built by Amazon," said Chris Preston, who works in delivery operations for Prime Air.

"The drone that we're operating right now is our Mach 30, MK-30. It's lighter, quieter and has extended range for our customers."

Watch FOX 10 Phoenix:

Dig deeper:

The 12 drones at this site can carry up to five pounds and many people are using the service for health and beauty products, batteries, and drug store goods.

Those goods will be dropped off in the homeowner's front or backyard.

"The drone is autonomous. So it has a specific flight path based on the customer location. It then has a designed flight path. We have flight monitors and operators in charge that are here, actually here in the paddock operation that monitor the flight," said Preston.

"Once it takes off, it has a specific flight path and has a specific height that it flies to. When it arrives at the customer location, it will slowly descend, making sure that there’s no obstacles such as wires, a swimming pool or something like that and then we’ll safely delivere your package."

What's next:

Right now only customers within a seven-mile radius of the fulfillment center can use the service, but the company is looking to expand.

"Our commitment to our customers is over the next, by the end of the decade we’ll deliver over 500-million shipments via drone delivery across the country," said Preston.

To use Prime Air there's a $4.99 delivery charge.