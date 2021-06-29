Amber Alert: Tennessee baby reportedly abducted by murder suspect

article

A Tennessee Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old Tennessee boy who is believed to have been taken by a suspect in a murder investigation.

Officials say Barry Medlock is wanted by the Memphis Police Department a charge of second-degree murder.

According to police, Medlock may also have his son, 7-month-old Braylen Hunter Clark, of who he does not have custody.

The missing baby boy was last seen Sunday afternoon at around 1:30 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Officials described the murder suspect as being around 6-feet-1-inch tall with a weight of 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. The missing infant is 27 inches long with a weight of 18 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Braylen was last seen wearing a blue onesie.

IF you have any information on where Medlock or Clark could be, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Memphis Police Department at 901-528-CASH.

