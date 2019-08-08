Escaped Tennessee convict could have left state; $52K reward
A Tennessee convict suspected of killing a longtime corrections employee and escaping a prison on a tractor could have left the state, authorities said Thursday as the manhunt for the elusive inmate intensified. This as the reward for his capture increases and state officials releases older mug shots to aid in the search.
Authorities in Tennessee are searching for an escaped inmate who is a person of interest in the recent homicide of a Department of Correction employee.