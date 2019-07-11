Animal shelter waives adoption fees thanks to grant from singer Miranda Lambert

An animal shelter in Massachusetts says it is waiving pet adoption fees for the next nine days thanks to a generous donation from country music artist Miranda Lambert.

The Scituate Animal Shelter was one of 50 shelters across the country to receive money from Lambert's MuttNation Foundation.

"There's a reason dogs like country music. Thank you Miranda Lambert for your generous donation that allows SAS to waive adoption fees for a limited time," the shelter wrote.

Shelter staff says summer is the slowest time for adoptions, and hope the waived fees will encourage more people to adopt a four-legged friend.

Every year, the foundation chooses one shelter from each state to receive grant money. Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Petersburg was the Florida shelter recipient for 2019.

In total, Lambert's non-profit gave out $150,000 in grants to the shelters, which were selected based on multiple criteria that includes their adoption rates, advocacy, level of volunteerism and online presence.