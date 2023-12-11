Another pedestrian killed on I-10 near 40th Street hours after a woman was killed

Another person was killed on I-10 in Phoenix Monday just a mile away and hours ago from a deadly morning crash.

The afternoon crash happened around 1 p.m. near eastbound I-10 and 40th Street, Arizona DPS says.

"DPS received calls about a male subject was running into and around the lanes of traffic on Interstate 10 at that location. At one point he attempted to get into a vehicle. He was subsequently struck by a semi and was deceased on scene," Bart Graves with Arizona DPS says.

The semi truck driver stayed at the scene. The victim hasn't been named.

Hours ago, a woman was killed in the same area.

That crash happened at 6:17 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near 40th Street. A woman was hit by three vehicles in a construction zone.

DPS says the woman was walking along the freeway when she was hit. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not identified.

Area of where the crash happened: