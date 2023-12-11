Deadly pedestrian crash blocks traffic on I-10 near Broadway Curve

A deadly crash involving a pedestrian is blocking traffic along Interstate 10 near the Broadway Curve.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened at 6:17 a.m. on Dec. 11 in the eastbound lanes near 40th Street when a man was hit by three vehicles in a construction zone.

DPS says the man was walking along the freeway when he was hit. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not identified.

"The deceased pedestrian was not a construction worker, and may have been impaired," DPS said.

The freeway is not closed, but multiple lanes are blocked. Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Where the crash happened