Anti-abduction seminar to be held in Glendale on November 2

People are not always around to watch over their kids, so it's important they know how to react to make it home safe.

In Glendale on Saturday, there's an anti-abduction seminar to help make sure kids don't become victims.

Joe Martinelli is the chief instructor at Uneed Martial Arts. Martinelli will lead the anti-abduction seminar, using his students.

Martinelli has been teaching kids like nine-year-old Isaiah and his sister, Annabella, martial arts and anti-abduction techniques for over a year.

"We want to put you in the situation, make you let your instincts take over," said Martinelli. "That way, if you -- God forbid -- get in that situation, you're like I've done this before, I know what to do, I feel confident, and I have the tools to do so."

"It's helped me keep fit, and if anybody kidnapped me, I would know how to defend myself," said Annabella.



Uneed Martial Arts focuses on the physical threats young people face, but say they realize there are online threats as well.

Advertisement

"We will be talking to them about safety of knowing who your kids are talking to, knowing who you are talking to, that you can't trust everyone just because they say they are your friend," said Martinelli.

The anti-abduction seminar will be held on November 2 at Desert Mirage Golf and Practice Center in Glendale.\

UNEED Martial Arts

https://www.uneedmartialarts.com/join