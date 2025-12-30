WM Phoenix Open: Birds Nest construction officially underway

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo provided by Ryan Woodcock of the WM Phoenix Open

The "Greatest Show on Grass" is officially taking shape as crews begin construction on the Coors Light Birds Nest, a massive 50,000-square-foot tent that serves as the heart of the WM Phoenix Open’s nightlife.

What we know:

The pop-up venue will host four nights of star-studded concerts during tournament week, transforming the golf grounds into one of the desert's largest party spots.

This year’s build-out signals the countdown to the February event, which will feature a genre-bending lineup ranging from country stars Bailey Zimmerman and Zach Top to hip-hop stars Nelly and Ludacris.

The venue will wrap up its four-day run with a high-energy electronic finale headlined by John Summit.

Construction began just before Christmas, and will continue as the event nears.

"The main part of the concert tent is already up and crews are continuing work on that as well as the rest of the Birds Nest venue and outdoor pavilion," Ryan Woodcock of the WM Phoenix Open said.

Birds Nest concerts will run from Feb. 4–7, while the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament takes place from Feb. 2–8.

What you can do:

