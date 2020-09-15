APS extends disconnection moratorium through end of 2020

article

Utility provider APS announced on Sept. 15 that they have extended their moratorium for disconnections due to past due bills through the rest of the year.

According to the statement, APS officials say they suspended disconnections for non-payments starting on March 13, and a seasonal hold on disconnects took effect on June 1. The season hold on disconnects was supposed to expire on Oct. 15.

In addition, APS officials say late fees will continue to be waived.

"While customers will not be disconnected for non-payment through Dec. 31, 2020, APS encourages customers to seek assistance now if they know they are already behind on balances owed," read a portion of the statement. "Programs customers may qualify for could fully cover or significantly reduce past due balances, and it’s a good idea to explore those options now to avoid a potential year-end rush."

