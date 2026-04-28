Seen on TV: April 28

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Tuesday, April 28, 2026

ProteinHouse

5310 E. High St., Suite 107

Phoenix, AZ 85054

protein-house.com

Dunkin'- National Pay It Forward Day

744 West Broadway Road

Tempe, AZ 85282

DunkinDonuts.com

New Life Center

Hope’s Closet

415 N Litchfield Rd.

Goodyear, AZ 85338

https://newlifectr.org/

The Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center

12701 N. Scottsdale Road

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

www.valleyofthesunj.org

Live-streamed video