Seen on TV: April 28
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Tuesday, April 28, 2026
ProteinHouse
- 5310 E. High St., Suite 107
- Phoenix, AZ 85054
- protein-house.com
Dunkin'- National Pay It Forward Day
- 744 West Broadway Road
- Tempe, AZ 85282
- DunkinDonuts.com
New Life Center
- Hope’s Closet
- 415 N Litchfield Rd.
- Goodyear, AZ 85338
- https://newlifectr.org/
The Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center
- 12701 N. Scottsdale Road
- Scottsdale, AZ 85254
- www.valleyofthesunj.org