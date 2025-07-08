Arizona AG cracks down on underage vape sales

The Brief Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes says she's filed civil complaints against two Valley vape shop businesses for consistently and knowingly selling nicotine products to minors, with both companies failing a majority of undercover inspections. The Attorney General's office is seeking $10,000 per violation and the dissolution of the companies, emphasizing a commitment to protecting youth from nicotine addiction.



Attorney General Kris Mayes is cracking down on shops selling nicotine products to minors, filing civil complaints against two companies.

What we know:

Mayes alleges they refuse to check IDs and knowingly sell products to underage buyers.

"The Office of the Attorney General (AGO) has filed civil complaints against New York Smoke Shop LLC and Pro Source Supply LLC, Pro Source Vapes LLC, and Pro Source CBD LLC (collectively, "Pro Source") and their ownership/management. These are two of the businesses that most persistently and recklessly sell tobacco nicotine products to Arizona youth," a news release said.

Mayes is seeking $10,000 per violation and aims to dissolve the companies in Arizona.

"Multiple children aged 16 to 17 were allowed to purchase e-cigarettes and cartridges successfully from these vape shops with no request for ID, as part of the AGO’s youth tobacco Counter Strike program. During these undercover inspections for underage sales, New York Smoke Shop posted an 83% failure rate throughout the last three years, having passed only one AGO program inspection out of six inspections. Pro Source has a 67% failure rate across its three locations. The average rate of failure among tobacco retailers in Arizona since 2016 is only 13%," Mayes' office said.

A new bill recently signed by Governor Katie Hobbs raises the age to buy tobacco products in Arizona to 21.

What you can do:

