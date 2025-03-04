Arizona AG Kris Mayes sues cord blood bank for deceiving parents

The Brief Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is suing a cord blood bank for deceptive practices. She accuses CBR of excessively high fees and failing to ensure proper storage of samples. Cord blood banking is when blood is taken from an umbilical cord and saved for its stem cells.



The state of Arizona is suing a cord blood banking company, claiming that it's unethical and preys on vulnerable moments in victims' lives.

Attorney General Kris Mayes says they've been deceiving parents of newborns for years.

She said what makes this so bad is the type of people this company profits off of.

Why you should care:

It's all about cord blood banking.

If you've had a kid you likely know about this.

Companies can come in and take blood from the umbilical cord of a newborn and bank it for you.

The idea is that the cord blood contains stem cells that can help treat severe disease later in life.

What company is it?

The company in question is called CBR, one of the largest cord blood banking businesses nationally.

What they're saying:

Mayes says CBR preys on new parents by charging a large upfront fee and then yearly fees in the hundreds.

Mayes says part of the problem is the company fails to provide transportation to their Tucson facility that is temperature-controlled and monitored, so the samples might be compromised.

She also alleges doctors were paid kickbacks up to $700 per patient to pitch them to use CBR.

That is an unethical practice, says Mayes.

She goes on to say CBR misled consumers.

"This could have happened to any parent... if you can believe it, it even happened to me."

"This is consumer fraud at its worst."

"This is one of the most vulnerable times in your life. Every parent knows it, especially every mom, but every parent. It sounds like a good idea and it is entirely a trick," Mayes said.

What's next:

We've reached out to CBR but haven't heard back. They have responded to the dozens of online complaints on the Better Business Bureau, often attempting to rectify individual complaints on cancelation fees.

It's unclear just how many Arizonans are impacted.

Mayes asked anyone who thinks they may be affected to contact her office.