Arizona brothers held on $500K bond after father's death

The Brief Two adult sons, Dayvon Jones, 22, and Antwan Jones Jr., 23, are charged with murder and aggravated assault, respectively, after their father, Antwan Jones Sr., was found dead in his Goodyear home following an alleged chokehold and beating. The brothers claim self-defense, reportedly telling police they lived in fear of their father's weekly aggressive outbursts and that the victim's wife and minor children corroborated a history of unreported domestic violence incidents.



Two adult sons are accused of murder and aggravated assault charges after their father was found dead in a Goodyear home Wednesday, with the brothers claiming the fatal altercation was in self-defense.

What we know:

Antwan Jones Sr. was found dead in a bedroom of the home. His two sons, Dayvon Jones, 22, and Antwan Jones Jr., 23, called 911 after leaving the residence and told police they were acting in self-defense.

According to court documents, family members told police the father had a history of anger issues and multiple unreported domestic violence incidents over the years. The sons also told police they lived in fear of their father's outbursts and that he tried to fight them on a weekly basis.

Police allege that Dayvon Jones put his father in a chokehold, grasping him by the neck. Antwan Jones Jr. is accused of punching his father multiple times while his brother was choking him.

Dayvon Jones is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault. Antwan Jones Jr. is charged with aggravated assault.

The victim's sister denies the allegations made against her brother.

What's next:

Both brothers are being held on a $500,000 bond.