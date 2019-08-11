Arizona Cardinals executive Ronald Minegar arrested for DUI in Chandler

article

The Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for the Arizona Cardinals, Ronald Minegar, has been arrested for driving under the influence.

Chandler Police say Minegar, 60, was pulled over near Pecos Road and Arizona Avenue Saturday night for speeding, failure to drive within one lane of traffic, and driving in the bicycle lane. Officers arrested him for DUI after further investigation.

Minegar was cited and released while the investigation continues. He just began his 20th season with the Cardinals.