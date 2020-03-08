Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar self-quarantines after coming in contact with coronavirus patient

article

Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar says he will be self-quarantining following coming in contact with a coronavirus patient "for an extended period of time" at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

The congressman for Arizona's 4th district, released a statement Sunday saying:

“I have been informed that during the CPAC conference members of my staff and I came into contact with an individual who has since tested positive for, and is hospitalized for, COVID-19. I was with the individual for an extended period of time, and we shook hands several times. I am not currently experiencing any symptoms, nor is any member of my staff. However, in order to prevent any potential transmission, I will remain at my home in Arizona until the conclusion of the 14 day period following my interaction with this individual. Additionally, out of an abundance of caution, I am closing my office in Washington, D.C. for the week and my team will follow the previously approved Tele-commute plan. As we learn more about COVID-19, it is imperative to heed the advice and guidance from the CDC and medical professionals. President Trump and Vice President Pence have assembled an incredible team and I have been in contact with the CDC and the House Office of the Attending Physician."

News also came out Sunday that Texas Senator Ted Cruz will also be self-quarantining following the CPAC.

