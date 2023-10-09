Arizona couple arrested after newborn hospitalized with broken bones, bite marks

A man and a woman are accused of child abuse after a newborn was hospitalized with multiple broken bones and bite marks.

According to court documents, detectives responded to Phoenix Children's on Aug. 1 after a 2 month old was brought to the hospital with multiple fractures and bite marks on an arm and a leg. The child's parents, 24-year-old James Lawson III and 21-year-old Stephanie Komphabay, were interviewed but could not explain the child's injuries.

Investigators obtained a search warrant on Lawson's and Komphabay's cell phones and found pictures of injuries to the child dating back to July 1.

"These injuries consisted of bruises to the face, swelling to an eye, bloody lip, and an abrasion on the forehead," court documents read.

Investigators say after examining the data on Lawson's phone, he had previously searched "If you choke baby hit the head get lump" and "can you put ice on newborn head." Lawson allegedly claimed that the injuries were from the child "fighting him and scratching herself."

Before the newborn was brought to Phoenix Children's on Aug. 1, Komphabay took the child to a pediatrician for a swollen leg. While at the pediatrician's office, Lawson allegedly told Komphabay "do not tell anyone" and to "keep her mouth shut" regarding the child's injuries.

James Lawson III and Stephanie Komphabay

Komphabay later told police she witnessed Lawson abusing the child, according to court documents.

"When the victim would cry, [Lawson] would grab the victim by the jaw area with both hands, squeeze the mouth shut, lifting the victim by the jaw area causing both feet to dangle while stating he knew what he was doing," court documents read.

Komphabay said she stopped asking Lawson about the child's injuries because he "would get upset and become defensive."

"All of this took place for an entire month yet [Komphabay] did not report or stop [Lawson] causing the victim to obtain further more severe injuries," court documents read.

Lawson and Komphabay were arrested on Oct. 5 and booked into jail. They are accused of child abuse.

The child is out of the hospital and is in Department of Child Safety custody.