Arizona Coyotes giving back to the community

On and off the ice, the Arizona Coyotes Hockey Club gives back to the community.

"I think that's probably the biggest part of a sports franchise is to understand the community that you are in and represent them on a personal level," said Shane Doan with the Coyotes.

From visiting patients at Phoenix Children's Hospital to building playgrounds, volunteering at the Boys and Girls Club, and training a service dog for veterans, this is what team members say winning is all about.

The Coyotes also hosted healthcare workers fighting the pandemic and celebrated Black History Month.

"We have partnered with a number of Black-owned restaurants to cater for them before games and for game day, and in fact, we just talked today about extending that throughout the year, not just Black History Month," said Xavier Gutierrez, president of the Arizona Coyotes.

"I've made it very clear that what we want to be as an organization is a community leader," said Gutierrez. "We're very fortunate and we are very grateful for the fact that we have this incredible voice and this incredible platform of sports, and the wonderful thing is we are really able to make a difference in the lives of others."

