Arizona death toll in coronavirus at 249, an increase of 20

The number of deaths from the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona has jumped again with state officials reporting 20 additional fatalities, for a total of 249 reported as of Thursday.

The state Department of Health Services also reported 5,769 cases as of Thursday, an increase of 310 cases from those reported as of Wednesday.

The 20 additional deaths reported Thursday follow increases of 21 deaths reported on each of the previous two days.

Gov. Doug Ducey said Wednesday he wasn't ready to announce an end to his statewide stay-at-home order designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but he will allow hospitals to resume elective surgeries on May 1.

The Republican governor said his decision on whether to extend the order set to expire April 30 will be based on what he sees in the virus data next week.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

