article

From an Arizona dentist accused of luring minors to new details in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of June 27.

1. AZ dentist facing slew of charges

2. Woman killed in hit-and-run crash

Featured article

3. Vessel carrying over 3,000 vehicles sinks

Featured article

4. East Valley drowning

Featured article

5. Birthright citizenship

Featured article

Today's weather