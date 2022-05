The head of Arizona's Department of Public Safety was involved in a crash on I-10 on May 9, but is expected to be OK.

The crash between two cars happened on I-10 near 48th Street in Phoenix.

Colonel Heston Silbert and another driver were injured in the crash and hospitalized.

DPS will be investigating this incident.

No further information is available.

Heston Silbert. Photo courtesy of DPS