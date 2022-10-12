Arizona deputies, K-9 Kilo, track down suspects trafficking $1.4M worth of fentanyl, deputies say

article

A massive Arizona fentanyl bust was the result of officers, including a K-9, tracking down a fleeing suspect who left another suspect on the side of the road.

Deputies with the Navajo County Sheriff's Office stopped a car on I-40 near Goodwater for traffic violations on Oct. 10. Rafael Quihui Andrade and Iracema Ramirez were asked to get out of the car.

"In a split second, Rafael ran to the driver’s seat and fled the traffic stop eastbound, leaving the female on the side of the road," deputies said.

A chase of Rafael began and finally, the car was found abandoned. Rafael was found hiding behind rocks and was taken into custody.

"K-9 Kilo was walked around the vehicle to perform a free air sniff, where he alerted positive to the presence of drugs. A search of the vehicle revealed no illegal substance," deputies say.

However, between where the traffic stop happened and where the car was found, a duffel bag with 72,000 suspected fentanyl pills, was located.

That amount of fentanyl has an estimated street value of about $1,440,000.

Both suspects are accused of drug charges and unlawful flight from law enforcement. They're being held on a $1,500,000 cash-only bond.