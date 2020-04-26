Arizona doctor discusses ways to stay healthy during the pandemic

Many people are looking for ways to prevent themselves from getting coronavirus, like taking supplements and vitamins, but a local doctor in Arizona says the best practices are the things our mothers told us growing up.

As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the United States, many people are looking for ways to boost their immune systems.

Local doctor Sharon Thompson says it's not that simple. Not enough is understood about the immune system, but experts know some factors that can make it worse.

Thompson said smokers and diabetics have poorer immune systems, along with people who suffer from certain illnesses.

"We think this is a human planet, but this is really a virus planet, said Thompson. "If you think of all the viral diseases, we tend not to cure those - we tend to avoid viral diseases through vaccination."

The doctor says what people can do now is simple.

"This is one of those cases where the things your mom told you to do are the things that are going to help you," said Thompson. "Handwashing. I can't emphasize that enough. Wash your hands more than you think you need to."

She also recommended eating healthy.

"Eat food that's good for you - even if you can't go to the farmer's market and get fresh vegetables, frozen vegetables are pretty cost effective and they give us the nutrients that we need," she said.

Dr. Thompson also says exercise is important. She also says vitamin D can help boost your immune system. According to some studies, 40% of Americans are deficient in vitamin D.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

