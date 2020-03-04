Stay at home: These states have issued orders for residents not to go out amid COVID-19 pandemic
Across the country, states are implementing stay at home orders in efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.
‘We all have a part to play’: Boston ICU nurses urge public to stay at home
"I would be lying if I said I wasn’t scared," one of the nurses says in the video.
Psychologist says effects of social distancing are unknown, but predicts there will be some
The coronavirus pandemic and being cooped up in your home is a lot to handle mentally and emotionally.
April marks 1st full day for Ducey's stay-at-home order due to COVID-19 outbreak
April 1 was the first full day Arizonans were asked, under a stay-at-home order issued by Governor Doug Ducey, to limit their time away from home. Some people, however, are still out and about.
'Maybe you're not that bright': Larry David urges people stay inside during coronavirus pandemic
The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star can attest to the wonders of staying at home.
Governor DeSantis issues 'stay-at-home' order for Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a 'stay-at-home' order for the entire state to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The order will go into effect at midnight tomorrow and will last for the next 30 days, the governor announced Wednesday.
Math teacher brings over whiteboard to help student through glass door
Even during a pandemic, some teachers are showing that they're still willing to go above and beyond for their students.
Stay-at-home order goes into effect for Arizona
A stay-at-home order that was issued by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey to slow the spread of the new coronavirus has taken effect in Arizona.
Kevin Bacon talks #IStayHomeFor social media campaign amid global coronavirus outbreak
We know him from film and television, but now legendary actor and musician Kevin Bacon is using his "Six Degrees” reputation for a good cause during the coronavirus pandemic.
Arizona Gov. Ducey issues stay-at-home order until April 30
A stay-at-home order has been issued by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Hogan signs ‘stay-at-home’ executive order for Maryland amid coronavirus outbreak
Gov. Maryland has signed an executive order issuing a 'stay at home' directive for the state of Maryland.
Couple recreates final dance scene from ‘Dirty Dancing’ while in COVID-19 isolation
Self-isolation amid the COVID-19 pandemic has given people plenty of time to show off their previously unused skills
Easy pantry meals to cook during quarantine
With many of us working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, now is the perfect time to eat in, skip going to the grocery store, and use what's in your pantry.
California community howls to stay connected in quarantine
Community spirit has emerged in nations hard-hit by COVID-19.
7-year-old reads to his grandmother over video chat amid coronavirus lockdown
A 7-year-old named Skyler reads to his grandma each day as part of his new homeschool routine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stay home and take a virtual stroll through these art galleries, museums
Museums and art galleries that have been forced to temporarily close their doors to the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic are offering virtual tours.
‘Listen up dips***s’: Kentucky mayor posts rant for people not taking COVID-19 pandemic seriously
One Kentucky mayor is absolutely fed up with anyone who isn’t taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.
Kids can brighten neighborhoods with colored rainbows in windows
Communities can bond over rainbows even in these times of social distancing.
Coronavirus: What to do if you’re told to self-quarantine
The CDC has offered steps to take in order to maintain your own health while helping to prevent the spread of the virus to others.