Phoenix public libraries closed during COVID-19 outbreak see online services at an all-time high

Public libraries are closed, but use of their online services is at an all-time high. People can still check out e-books and audiobooks -- and that's exactly what they're doing.

This is a significant jump and it's a number they haven't seen before. From educational tools to other entertainment resources, the Phoenix Public Library has expanded the content on their website as more people are taking advantage of it.

“We’ve seen about an 85 percent increase in our checkout for best e-picks," said Lee Franklin, Community Relations Manager for the Phoenix Public Library.

From e-books to e-music, the library has seen an astounding increase in online traffic.

"Any given week, like say a week in February, we would've had about an average 66,000 visits to one our library locations compared to any given week during the pandemic when we've been closed to in-person services, we’ve had about 125 to 130 thousand visits to our website,” said Franklin.

The Phoenix Public Library system closed all 17 locations in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. Franklin says the librarians are working from home, helping families navigate through the website.

"If you're looking for homework help and help with now becoming a homeschool teacher when maybe that wasn't your choice before having to respond to this.. Phoenix Public Library absolutely has resources that can help you and your children as they navigate this new environment and new platform.”

And if you're downloading a book, you don't have to worry about late fees.

"The beauty of our e-products.. and this this existed all along, is when we need to have to take it back, we just take it back. So there is no risk of it being overdue," explained Franklin.

If you'd like to sign up for a library card to get access to the various tools online, you can do so by heading to https://www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org.

