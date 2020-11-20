Stationery store says people are making Christmas cards in lieu of family plans

The holidays are quickly approaching but with COVID cases on the rise, many are choosing to stay home instead of attending big family gatherings.

So what else can you do instead? Some are deciding to make their own Christmas cards to spread a little holiday cheer.

"From the little polka dots to the stripes and they are so much fun. You can turn them into cards, you can turn them into place cards."

With many people having to cancel family holiday plans, some are coming up with a creative way to connect with loved ones.

"So this time of year, we've been noticing that a lot of people have been getting cards to send to family. So not everybody can connect together, so they are wanting to be more creative like sending out cards that they add personal touches to."

Store Manager at Paper Source Cybil Waite says the pandemic has made many people tap into their crafty side, especially getting closer to the holidays.

"It's been fun having customers come in and be like 'Hey this is my idea, how can I make this come to life' and we can show them all of our new products of the season and build a great basket for them," Waite said.

And during a time like this, everyone can use some extra cheer.

"We've all had really rough times. We've all gone through different experiences and you don't know what someone is going through in that moment and so when you send it, it might change their day or their week," Waite said.

Waite also told FOX 10 she's seen an uptick in people purchasing Thanksgiving cards.