Some hospital systems oppose Scottsdale dropping mask mandate

The city of Scottsdale announced that residents will no longer have to wear masks, but healthcare professionals are speaking out against this decision.

Part of the concern with the announcement is that it's causing confusion. The city lifted the mandate, but Maricopa County's mask mandate is still in place.

FOX 10's Bailey Miller spoke with residents and visitors who expressed mixed feelings.

"I don't agree with it. I think we should have masks on until this is over with."

"I'm happy to hear that. I wish more places would lift the mask mandate."

The mask debate is picking up again, this time in Scottsdale.

"It's just a behavior we have to change and try and stay safe."

The city's Mayor Jim Lane issued a proclamation rescinding the city's face covering order, which went into effect in June. Scottsdale made the decision with the decline of infection and hospitalization rates in the county.

"We were really disappointed by this decision."

"We all know masking has been very effective in bringing down the number of hospitalizations."

Dr. Stephanie Jackson, senior vice president at HonorHealth, says the removal of this mandate may reverse the progress we have made to stop the spread of COVID-19 here in Maricopa County.

"It makes people confused and it's coming at the worst possible time. We are entering fall season when we know people are going to be indoors and we are starting to see rising number of cases in university systems," Dr. Jackson said.

HonorHealth says hospitalizations now are at a manageable level in part because of masking up, and they hope residents will keep it up.

Maricopa County is expected to vote on whether to extend their mandate on Oct. 7.