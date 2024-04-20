Crash near Lake Pleasant leaves 2 dead, 2 others injured

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash near Lake Pleasant that resulted in a road closure in both directions of Castle Hot Springs Road in Peoria.

According to police, the road will be closed in both directions for several hours.

The victims were not identified.

The crash occurred near the intersection of State Route 74 near Castle Hot Springs Road and involved two cars.

Police were not sure if speed or impairment played a role in the collision.

Map of where the crash occurred: