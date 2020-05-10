City of Phoenix takes recycling education online

The City of Phoenix is taking their recycling education program online.

"Phoenix has a goal to divert waste from the landfill and repurpose it into new product," said assistant Phoenix public works director Joe Giudice.

Giudice said the department has a small team of powerful folks who are out educating kids and adults about the right way to recycle and reduce waste. Initially, staff would go into classrooms and teach kids about recycling there.

Now, this program is available for free online for the public.

"We've converted a lot of our school classroom teaching onto online platforms, trying to help those stay-at-home moms or dads teach their kids right at home," said Giudice.

The program can be found here, and the public can learn what's recyclable, what's not recyclable and the value of remaking products.

"I think it's a great idea to have as many resources available for people, and this kind of challenged us to kind of get our learning content in a more online format," according to Giudice.

Even when the team can go back into schools or businesses to educate, the department says it will keep the website option going.