During social distancing, sometimes you have to get creative when it comes to staying connected with loved ones.

RELATED: Georgia support groups find new ways to connect during coronavirus

Laura Geer, who lives in New York with her son, captured a joyful moment between himself and his grandma on April 27 during a video chat where the pair played a game of virtual peek-a-boo.

In the video, Geer’s son can be heard gleefully laughing as they go back and forth playing the game.

RELATED: Trump says he won’t extend social distancing guidelines

The pair have this phone date everyday, according to Geer. Since New York has extended their stay-at-home order until May 15, this is a way for the family to stay connected.

“They each have a cup of hot chocolate while on their ‘date,’” Geer said. “They talk and play, and this was their game yesterday.”

Advertisement

RELATED: Religious communities stay connected during the coronavirus

Storyful contributed to this story.