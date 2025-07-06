Expand / Collapse search
Arizona dog stays with its owner who died in a remote desert area

Published  July 6, 2025 8:28pm MST
COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. - A loyal little pup was found with its owner who had passed away in a remote area in Cochise County.

What we know:

The sheriff's office search and rescue team was activated to a remote area several miles north of Muleshoe Ranch.

"The circumstances are unknown on how they got there and why they were there. However a small dog was located with the decedent stayed with the vehicle. Initially it ran off, but the team was determined to save it and were able to catch it," the search and rescue team said on its Facebook page.

It says this isn't the first time something like this has happened.

"This truly shows the devotion and love a pet has for their person," the Facebook post said.

Photo courtesy of the Cochise County Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue team

What's next:

The dog is at a shelter getting the care it needs, with the hope family members will bring the dog back home.

What we don't know:

We don't know the name of the dog's owner or their cause of death.

The Source

  • The Cochise County Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue team

Cochise CountyPets and AnimalsNews