Arizona dog stays with its owner who died in a remote desert area

The Brief A dog was found with its deceased owner in the remote desert of Cochise County. The sheriff's office search and rescue team found the dog and was able to rescue it after running off. It's unknown how long the dog and its owner were out in the desert, or how the owner died.



A loyal little pup was found with its owner who had passed away in a remote area in Cochise County.

What we know:

The sheriff's office search and rescue team was activated to a remote area several miles north of Muleshoe Ranch.

"The circumstances are unknown on how they got there and why they were there. However a small dog was located with the decedent stayed with the vehicle. Initially it ran off, but the team was determined to save it and were able to catch it," the search and rescue team said on its Facebook page.

It says this isn't the first time something like this has happened.

"This truly shows the devotion and love a pet has for their person," the Facebook post said.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Photo courtesy of the Cochise County Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue team

What's next:

The dog is at a shelter getting the care it needs, with the hope family members will bring the dog back home.

What we don't know:

We don't know the name of the dog's owner or their cause of death.

Map of the area where the dog was rescued