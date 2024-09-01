Expand / Collapse search
Arizona dog who has been at AAWL for more than 300 days needs a foster home

Published  September 1, 2024 6:32pm MST
Mars, 2-year-old dog at AAWL, looking for a foster family or forever home.

PHOENIX - A two-year-old pup who has been at the Arizona Animal Welfare League for more than 300 days is in need of his forever home, or at the very least, a foster home.

Mars, dubbed a staff-favorite, has spent hundreds of days at the shelter and staff says he needs a break from it.

"He hopes he can find a loving home that he can stay at temporarily while he finds his forever family. He’d appreciate a dog-savvy household who can give him the space and patience to warm up before he gives you his whole heart. He’s an active boy who is always ready for long walks or a good hike," AAWL said in a Facebook post on Aug. 31.

If you'd like to foster or adopt Mars, you can contact AAWL at fosterrecruiter@aawl.org.