Arizona DPS investigates hit-and-run that left woman in ICU

The Brief 20-year-old Isabella Batty is hospitalized in the ICU with critical injuries after a hit-and-run driver struck her motorcycle late Thursday night, Nov. 6, on State Route 87 near Mesa Drive. She faces a lengthy recovery involving multiple surgeries for injuries to her liver, spleen, and femur. The victim's mother, Melanie Batty, is appealing to the public for help, as investigators believe the suspect's vehicle sustained extensive damage, leaving a two-mile trail of coolant that should indicate to the public or auto shops which vehicle was involved.



A Valley mother is appealing to the public for help finding the driver who hit her 20-year-old daughter, Isabella Batty, while she was riding her motorcycle last week and fled the scene.

Isabella is currently in the ICU at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and is expected to remain there for several weeks, according to her mother, Melanie Batty. The driver who hit Isabella has not yet been arrested.

Isabella Batty

What we know:

Melanie said she received a call from the Scottsdale hospital in the middle of the night, reporting her daughter was in critical condition after being hit by a car.

"Luckily she had me set as her ICE contact so they didn't know who she was, who they were working on, so they were asking me who I was and who she was to me," Melanie said.

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirmed they are investigating the hit-and-run, which occurred late Thursday night, Nov. 6, in the northbound lanes of State Route 87 near Mesa Drive.

Melanie believes the involved vehicle sustained extensive damage.

"The coolant damage left a two mile trail before it ended," she said. "Somebody's vehicle is now damaged as of Friday, they don't have a car or somebody's car is damaged enough that somebody should know something."

Dig deeper:

Isabella faces a long recovery.

"She was taken in right away to stop bleeding with her liver and her spleen ... She also needed surgery on her femur pretty quickly ... She needs a lot of surgeries coming up," Melanie said.

Her mother knows her daughter is a fighter.

"She's very strong willed and strong in her mind. She's just a force of herself and we just need to see her grow into the beautiful woman that she's gonna be and she deserves that. And this shouldn't go forgotten because it almost cost her her life, and that's reason enough," Melanie said.

Map of the area where the crash happened

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run case is asked to contact the Department of Public Safety at 602-223-2000.