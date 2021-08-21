Arizona DPS trooper involved in crash on State Route 87

A trooper with the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety was involved in a crash on State Route 87 on Aug. 20.

Video taken from SkyFOX on Friday evening showed the badly damaged patrol car on the highway, otherwise known as the Beeline Highway, just east of Fountain Hills.

Officials have not released any information on the condition of the trooper.

The crash scene appeared to show that it was a single-vehicle collision.

