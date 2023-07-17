Arizona family mourns as asthma kills father of 6-month-old child

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Heat Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Flood Advisory
from MON 7:34 PM MST until TUE 1:45 AM MST, Yavapai County

Arizona family mourns as asthma kills father of 6-month-old child

By
Published 
Health
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - You may not think that an asthma attack is something that can kill someone, but it absolutely can, and a grieving family from Glendale is trying to get the word out that asthma can be deadly.

6-month-old Juniper Evelyn Ramirez is surrounded by a family who deeply loves her. Sadly, her father is no longer here to watch her grow up.

"He wasn't able to see her go to school, things that will come into her life like prom, when she has kids or gets married," Mom Raquel Romero said. "It’s really sad for me."

Romero says Juniper looks just like her dad, Jimmy Ramirez Jr. The 24-year-old had an asthma attack on July 3, and then went into cardiac arrest.

Ramirez died on July 7.

"He was without oxygen to his brain for about 40 minutes," Jimmy Ramirez Sr. said.

Ramirez Sr. says as a family that lives paycheck to paycheck, health insurance and a proper inhaler were often out of reach.

"If I had known this, I would have done something more," Ramirez Sr. said. "Cut corners in another place."

Jimmy Ramirez Jr. (left) died on July 7, 2023, following an asthma attack.

Jimmy Ramirez Jr. (left) died on July 7, 2023, following an asthma attack.

"Forget the money, your health is more important," Romero said. "But I also would tell him if you can't afford it, I get it. That’s where my guilt comes into play. And should have said, no you need help."

"This just caught all of us off guard," Jerod Hayes said of his stepson.  "I know for a fact that if he thought this would remotely happen to him. He would have done something. All of us."

Doctor Naomi Habib with Arizona Pulmonary Specialists did not treat Jimmy Jr. but said this about asthma.

"A patient can go from zero to 180 in minutes, even the most controlled patient we’ve found in our studies," Dr. Habib said.

His story is a sad reminder of what can happen.

"The most important thing is that if you can see a doctor there are low cost clinics that even have specialists," Dr. Habib said. "Like lung doctors. And we'll work with you. We'll work with you to get you the cheapest inhaler because we know they're very, very expensive."

The family hopes that by sharing their story, other families won't have to go through what they are.

"For this to happen from an asthma attack people need to realize that this simple breathing difficulty can lead to death," Ramirez Sr. said.

(Click here for GoFundMe)