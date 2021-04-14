Arizona finds 419 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from WED 12:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
10
Red Flag Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Red Flag Warning
until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains

Arizona finds 419 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

By FOX 10 and AP Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Coronavirus in Arizona
Associated Press

Latest coronavirus numbers in Arizona - 4/14/21

FOX 10's Renee Nelson has the latest coronavirus numbers in Arizona after 419 new cases were reported.

PHOENIX - Arizona health officials are reporting 419 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional four deaths.

The latest number of daily new cases released April 14 by the state Department of Health Services is somewhat lower than the previous few days.

That brings the total number of cases statewide since the pandemic's onset 851,265 and the death toll to 17,109.

For the past two weeks, the number of patients hospitalized because of the virus have oscillated between 500 and 600. Arizona on Tuesday reported 531 hospitalizations with 150 of them in ICUs.

The number of infections is thought to be higher than reported because many people haven’t been tested. Studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

MOREHow to sign up and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

Meanwhile, more than 4 million vaccine doses have been administered, according to the state's COVID-19 data dashboard. Roughly 1.7 million Arizona residents have been fully vaccinated.

Arizona on Tuesday said it would follow federal recommendations and temporarily suspend administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. There have been six documented cases of patients — all women — getting blood clots days after receiving the J&J dose. One patient died.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic:

Phoenix Police says 528 Live had several violations during live performances
slideshow

Phoenix Police says 528 Live had several violations during live performances

A porch concert series was shut down in Phoenix on April 10 after offering live music to the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Police say they had several violations.

Arizona follows feds, pauses J&J vaccine due to clot reports
slideshow

Arizona follows feds, pauses J&J vaccine due to clot reports

The state Department of Public Health Services said it was yielding to the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

New Arizona COVID-19 vaccination site opens at Desert Financial Arena
slideshow

New Arizona COVID-19 vaccination site opens at Desert Financial Arena

A new COVID-19 vaccine site is opening on Arizona State University's main campus in Tempe. FOX 10's Ty Brennan and Danielle Miller report.

On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends: 

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
  • Monitor your health daily