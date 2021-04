Arizona finds 419 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Arizona health officials are reporting 419 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional four deaths.

The latest number of daily new cases released April 14 by the state Department of Health Services is somewhat lower than the previous few days.

That brings the total number of cases statewide since the pandemic's onset 851,265 and the death toll to 17,109.

For the past two weeks, the number of patients hospitalized because of the virus have oscillated between 500 and 600. Arizona on Tuesday reported 531 hospitalizations with 150 of them in ICUs.

The number of infections is thought to be higher than reported because many people haven’t been tested. Studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

MORE: How to sign up and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

Advertisement

Meanwhile, more than 4 million vaccine doses have been administered, according to the state's COVID-19 data dashboard. Roughly 1.7 million Arizona residents have been fully vaccinated.

Arizona on Tuesday said it would follow federal recommendations and temporarily suspend administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. There have been six documented cases of patients — all women — getting blood clots days after receiving the J&J dose. One patient died.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic:

On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends: