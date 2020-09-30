Arizona Gov. Ducey announces plan to equip DPS troopers with body cameras

article

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced a plan to gradually start equipping state Dept. of Public Safety troopers with body cameras, according to a statement from the governor's office on Sept. 30.

The state plans to start their phased approach by providing troopers with 150 cameras to start, with more to come in the following months.

Ducey says he plans to secure funding in the next legislative session to equip every trooper with a body camera.

"Increasing public trust and keeping our state troopers safe are issues on which we can all agree — and we plan to move forward on this good idea,” said Governor Ducey in a statement. “With this phased in approach, we can begin equipping state troopers with body-worn cameras while helping ensure the eventual full deployment of this equipment is a success."

The governor had called for funding to secure the cameras for Arizona DPS back in January.

Read the full announcement here.

