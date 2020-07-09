Arizona Gov. Ducey limits indoor dining at restaurants to less than 50% capacity amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Governor Doug Ducey is holding a news conference on July 9 at 3 p.m. as Arizona’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak topped 2,000 and state health officials reported new highs for COVID-19 hospitalizations and use of ventilators.

The Department of Health Services reported 75 additional deaths, increasing state’s total to 2,038. The additional 4,057 confirmed cases reported on July 9 brought the total to 112,671.

Arizona a national hotspot for COVID-19

Arizona has emerged as a national hotspot since Ducey loosened stay-home restrictions in mid-May. The state had a record 3,437 patients hospitalized as of July 8, with a record 575 of those on ventilators. The 861 patients in ICU beds and the number of 1,980 emergency room visits for the disease were just short of records set this week, according to Department of Health Services figures.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

On June 29, Ducey rolled back the state's reopening by announcing the closure of bars, gyms, movie theaters, water parks, and tubing for at least 30 days.

Indoor dining capacity reduced, project launched to increase testing

During the news conference, Gov. Ducey announced that indoor dining capacity at restaurants will be limited to less than 50% of its original capacity, as set by fire officials.

In addition, COVID-19 testing will be expanded exponentially, in an effort called "Project Catapult." Gov. Ducey announced an aim of conducting 60,000 tests per day by the end of August.

In addition, Gov. Ducey has reiterated the importance of wearing a mask, continuing with social distancing measures, and handwashing.

Despite calls by a group of medical professionals for a reinstitution of a stay-at-home order and a mask-wearing mandate, Gov. Ducey did not announce either measure during the news conference.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

