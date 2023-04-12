Arizona House votes to expel state Rep. Liz Harris

The Arizona House has voted to expel Republican state lawmaker Liz Harris.

The final vote on Wednesday was 46 to 13.

On April 11, the House Ethics Committee issued a report saying Harris broke a rule during an election presentation.

Liz Harris

House Democrats filed an ethics complaint following a presentation from a Scottsdale insurance agent in February, saying Harris invited Jacqueline Breger to speak, where she made serious and unfounded allegations accusing elected officials, judges and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints of taking bribes and laundering money for the Sinaloa Cartel.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.